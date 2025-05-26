Government Contract Update: $25M payment to ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

We just received data on a $25M payment to ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY from the Department of Agriculture. This payment was made on 2025-05-21 by the Agricultural Marketing Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010810/4210007374/SOYBEAN MEAL BULK

Our code mapped this contract to $ADM.

$ADM Government Contracts

We have seen $73,684,675 of award payments to $ADM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ADM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 424 institutional investors add shares of $ADM stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

