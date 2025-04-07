Government Contract Update: $24M payment to RAYTHEON COMPANY

We just received data on a $24M payment to RAYTHEON COMPANY from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-30 by the Department of the Navy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ENGINEERING SUPPORT SERVICES (ESS)

Our code mapped this contract to $RTX.

$RTX Government Contracts

We have seen $7,414,609,824 of award payments to $RTX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/14.

$RTX Insider Trading Activity

$RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,668 shares for an estimated $12,737,149 .

. CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 27,379 shares for an estimated $3,569,134

RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,431 shares for an estimated $2,464,252 .

. NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,118 shares for an estimated $2,100,932

SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,953,938

DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 14,031 shares for an estimated $1,813,290

KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,368 shares for an estimated $1,296,827 .

. TROY D BRUNK (President, Collins Aerospace) sold 2,872 shares for an estimated $361,735

$RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,188 institutional investors add shares of $RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

