Government Contract Update: $24M payment to L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INTEGRATED SYSTEMS L.P

We just received data on a $24M payment to L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INTEGRATED SYSTEMS L.P. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-21 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

BIG SAFARI

Our code mapped this contract to $LHX.

$LHX Government Contracts

We have seen $5,723,127,776 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,273 shares for an estimated $8,761,383 .

. EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,137 shares for an estimated $665,290.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 724 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.