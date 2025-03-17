Government Contract Update: $24M payment to FLUOR-BWXT PORTSMOUTH LLC

We just received data on a $24M payment to FLUOR-BWXT PORTSMOUTH LLC from the Department of Energy. This payment was made on 2025-03-13 by the Department of Energy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PORTSMOUTH GASEOUS DIFFUSION PLANT DECONTAMINATION AND DECOMMISSIONING PROJECT

Our code mapped this contract to $FLR.

$FLR Government Contracts

We have seen $8,132,846,668 of award payments to $FLR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$FLR Insider Trading Activity

$FLR insiders have traded $FLR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK E FIELDS (GROUP PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,831,268 .

. JOSEPH L BRENNAN (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,261 shares for an estimated $1,528,475 .

. THOMAS P D'AGOSTINO (GROUP PRESIDENT) sold 7,681 shares for an estimated $433,139

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $FLR stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.