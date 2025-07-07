Government Contract Update: $24M payment to FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATION

We just received data on a $24M payment to FEDERAL EXPRESS CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-31 by the USTRANSCOM. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.

Our code mapped this contract to $FDX.

$FDX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,059,126,463 of award payments to $FDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$FDX Insider Trading Activity

$FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373

JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980

$FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 641 institutional investors add shares of $FDX stock to their portfolio, and 897 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

