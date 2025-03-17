Government Contract Update: $24M payment to ANDERSONS INC

We just received data on a $24M payment to ANDERSONS INC from the Department of Agriculture. This payment was made on 2025-03-06 by the Agricultural Marketing Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010664/4210007325/WHEAT, HARD RED WINTER BULK

Our code mapped this contract to $ANDE.

$ANDE Government Contracts

We have seen $62,476,690 of award payments to $ANDE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ANDE Insider Trading Activity

$ANDE insiders have traded $ANDE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH E MCNEELY (Group President - ANI) sold 2,382 shares for an estimated $113,685

WESTON HEIDE (Executive VP, Agribusiness) sold 800 shares for an estimated $38,400

$ANDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $ANDE stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

