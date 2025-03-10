Government Contract Update: $23M payment to SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

We just received data on a $23M payment to SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-05 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

CUST SERV. (ENT. CUST. SERV. DESK)

Our code mapped this contract to $SAIC.

$SAIC Government Contracts

We have seen $4,567,818,936 of award payments to $SAIC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 575 shares for an estimated $70,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 150 shares for an estimated $16,888

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

