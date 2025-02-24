Government Contract Update: $23M payment to LEIDOS, INC.

We just received data on a $23M payment to LEIDOS, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-20 by the Defense Information Systems Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DOD) NETWORK (DODNET) OPERATIONS AND SUSTAINMENT (DOS)

Our code mapped this contract to $LDOS.

$LDOS Government Contracts

We have seen $9,127,402,389 of award payments to $LDOS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LDOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

$LDOS Insider Trading Activity

$LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784

ROBERT C JR KOVARIK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,558 shares for an estimated $396,954 .

. NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260

ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219

$LDOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 420 institutional investors add shares of $LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

