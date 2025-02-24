Government Contract Update: $22M payment to GSD&M LLC

We just received data on a $22M payment to GSD&M LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-22 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PROVIDE ALL LABOR, EQUIPMENT, MATERIALS, SUPPLIES, TOOLS, TRAVEL AND ALL ITEMS NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN A LEADS DATA PROCESSING SYSTEM THAT ELECTRONICALLY CAPTURES, TRACKS, TRANSMITS, FULFILLS, AND REPORTS ALL RECRUITING LEADS FOR AND TO AFAC TF.

Our code mapped this contract to $OMC.

$OMC Government Contracts

We have seen $161,773,407 of award payments to $OMC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$OMC Insider Trading Activity

$OMC insiders have traded $OMC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CASTELLANETA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $421,154 .

. ROCHELLE M. TARLOWE (Senior VP and Treasurer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $297,510

$OMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of $OMC stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

