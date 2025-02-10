Government Contract Update: $22M payment to CGI FEDERAL INC.

We just received data on a $22M payment to CGI FEDERAL INC. from the Department of State. This payment was made on 2024-12-17 by the Department of State. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE ONSITE MANAGEMENT, ADMINISTRATION, AND PROCESSING SUPPORT AT THREE (3) PASSPORT CENTERS, AND TWENTY FOUR (24) PASSPORT AGENCIES NATIONWIDE. BOTH INITIAL AND RENEWAL OF PASSPORT BOOKS/CARD APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED UNDER THIS

We have seen $1,305,303,199 of award payments to $GIB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $GIB stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

