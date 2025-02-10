Government Contract Update: $22M payment to CGI FEDERAL INC.

We just received data on a $22M payment to CGI FEDERAL INC. from the Department of State. This payment was made on 2024-12-17 by the Department of State. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE ONSITE MANAGEMENT, ADMINISTRATION, AND PROCESSING SUPPORT AT THREE (3) PASSPORT CENTERS, AND TWENTY FOUR (24) PASSPORT AGENCIES NATIONWIDE. BOTH INITIAL AND RENEWAL OF PASSPORT BOOKS/CARD APPLICATIONS ARE PROCESSED UNDER THIS
We have seen $1,305,303,199 of award payments to $GIB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE ONSITE MANAGEMENT, ADMINISTRATION, AND PROCESSING SUPPORT AT THREE (3) PASSPORT CE...: $151,789,888
- AWARD - TO RE-OBLIGATE FUNDS USDA DE-OBLIGATED TO: $126,500,869
- CDM DEFEND GROUP C BRIDGE TASK ORDER: $85,668,080
- IGF::OT::IGF OPERATION OF THE TUCSON PASSPORT CENTER AND ARKANSAS PASSPORT CENTER: $77,246,990
- DYNAMIC AND EVOLVING FEDERAL ENTERPRISE NETWORK DEFENSE TASK ORDER GROUP F (DEFEND F): $51,178,792
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $GIB stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,290,539 shares (-92.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $263,320,363
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 1,144,410 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,561,373
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,134,057 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,371,192
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. added 1,133,803 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,341,992
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP added 863,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,371,692
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 861,771 shares (+23.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,069,194
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 823,196 shares (+1730.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,634,612
