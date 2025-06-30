Government Contract Update: $21M payment to PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC

We just received data on a $21M payment to PARSONS GOVERNMENT SERVICES INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-27 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

REQUIREMENTS FOR THE EARLY WARNING CAPABILITY (EWC) AND COMMAND AND CONTROL (C2) TASK ORDER (TO) UNDER THE AIR BASE AIR DEFENSE (ABAD) INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY (ID/IQ) CONTRACT.

$PSN Government Contracts

We have seen $2,152,070,531 of award payments to $PSN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

