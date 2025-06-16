Government Contract Update: $206M payment to DAVITA INC

We just received data on a $206M payment to DAVITA INC. from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-06-11 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EXPRESS REPORT: FY 25 1ST QUARTER NDSC - DAVITA

$DVA Government Contracts

We have seen $449,939,536 of award payments to $DVA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DVA Insider Trading Activity

$DVA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,299,029 shares for an estimated $344,086,092.

$DVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $DVA stock to their portfolio, and 375 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

