Government Contract Update: $1B payment to MCKESSON CORPORATION

We just received data on a $1B payment to MCKESSON CORPORATION from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-04-01 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 APRIL

Our code mapped this contract to $MCK.

$MCK Government Contracts

We have seen $9,936,315,118 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.

on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCK Insider Trading Activity

$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825 .

. BRITT J. VITALONE (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,946 shares for an estimated $6,416,603 .

. THOMAS L RODGERS (EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $2,425,046 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,096 shares for an estimated $2,050,426 .

. NAPOLEON B JR RUTLEDGE (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $1,212,056 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 789 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.