Stocks
MMS

Government Contract Update: $19M payment to MAXIMUS FEDERAL SERVICES, INC

April 21, 2025 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Quiver ContractTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a $19M payment to MAXIMUS FEDERAL SERVICES, INC. from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-04-15 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

PART C QUALIFIED INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR (QIC) AWARD

Our code mapped this contract to $MMS.

$MMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,420,371,066 of award payments to $MMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MMS Insider Trading Activity

$MMS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030
  • JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442
  • RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395
  • BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240
  • JAN MADSEN sold 2,439 shares for an estimated $165,144
  • MICHELLE F. LINK (Chief of Human Resources) sold 2,208 shares for an estimated $163,016
  • GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 154 shares for an estimated $10,812 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 34 shares for an estimated $2,445 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $MMS stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,172,086 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,496,219
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 952,024 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,068,591
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 884,315 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,014,114
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 644,354 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,101,026
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 570,672 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,600,664
  • FMR LLC removed 462,909 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,556,156
  • SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 405,689 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,284,683

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.