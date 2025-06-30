Government Contract Update: $19M payment to LIBERTY GLOBAL LOGISTICS LLC

We just received data on a $19M payment to LIBERTY GLOBAL LOGISTICS LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-25 by the USTRANSCOM. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.

Our code mapped this contract to $LBTYA.

$LBTYA Government Contracts

We have seen $91,682,446 of award payments to $LBTYA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$LBTYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $LBTYA stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.