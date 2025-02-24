Government Contract Update: $18M payment to REED TECHNOLOGY AND INFORMATION SERVICES LLC

We just received data on a $18M payment to REED TECHNOLOGY AND INFORMATION SERVICES LLC from the Department of Commerce. This payment was made on 2025-02-19 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
PATENT DATA AND DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT (PD&DM)
Our code mapped this contract to $RELX.
$RELX Government Contracts
We have seen $190,992,729 of award payments to $RELX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PATENT DATA AND DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT (PD&DM): $72,250,845
- LEXISNEXIS PROMONITOR (ALERT SERVICE): $10,213,019
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS ORDER IS TO UTILIZE TASKS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT #2832...: $9,544,118
- LOGINGOVS LEXISNEXIS IDENTITY VERIFICATION SOLUTION: $8,859,400
- SUBSCRIPTION TO A LEGAL RESEARCH PLATFORM INCLUDING FULL TEXT NEWS, A PUBLIC RECORDS DATABASE, COURT DOCKET...: $8,233,448
$RELX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $RELX stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,208,119 shares (+368.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,292,764
- FMR LLC removed 1,357,574 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,661,011
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 745,532 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,862,063
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 659,547 shares (+290.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,956,624
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 658,655 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,916,110
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 338,590 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,378,757
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 329,541 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,967,752
