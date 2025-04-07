Government Contract Update: $18M payment to KBR SERVICES, LLC

We just received data on a $18M payment to KBR SERVICES, LLC from the Department of State. This payment was made on 2025-03-28 by the Department of State. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

MEDICAL SUPPORT SERVICES IRAQ (MEDSSI)

Our code mapped this contract to $KBR.

$KBR Government Contracts

We have seen $904,512,572 of award payments to $KBR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.