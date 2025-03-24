Government Contract Update: $188M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

We just received data on a $188M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-20 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

TIGER DO 13 ILSC

Our code mapped this contract to $HON.

$HON Government Contracts

We have seen $480,880,928 of award payments to $HON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,176 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

