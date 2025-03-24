Government Contract Update: $188M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

We just received data on a $188M payment to HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-20 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
TIGER DO 13 ILSC
Our code mapped this contract to $HON.
$HON Government Contracts
We have seen $480,880,928 of award payments to $HON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TIGER DO 13 ILSC: $200,897,730
- TOTAL INTEGRATED ENGINE REVITALIZATION PROGRAM (TIGER III) YEAR 4 HARDWARE DELIVERY ORDER TWELFTH INCREMENT.: $81,390,412
- T-55 ENGINE: $46,186,686
- TIGER DO PM 12.1: $32,963,171
- TIGER III CONTRACT YEAR FIVE SERVICES: $22,305,041
$HON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
$HON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,176 institutional investors add shares of $HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC added 17,721,324 shares (+461.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,003,069,878
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,057,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,594,215,964
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,367,886 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $760,771,768
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,091,541 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $698,348,196
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,977,576 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $672,604,642
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,864,906 shares (+84.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $647,153,616
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,263,296 shares (+302.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,255,933
