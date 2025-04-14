Stocks
MPC

Government Contract Update: $16M payment to MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP

April 14, 2025 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Quiver ContractTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a $16M payment to MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPANY LP from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-08 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511113444!DISTILLATE,NAVAL

Our code mapped this contract to $MPC.

$MPC Government Contracts

We have seen $237,225,956 of award payments to $MPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644
  • RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440
  • EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 530 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 797 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,367,774 shares (+78.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $609,304,473
  • DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 4,151,722 shares (+16338.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,165,219
  • FMR LLC removed 2,352,128 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,121,856
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,749,276 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,024,002
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 1,530,737 shares (+14969.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $223,013,073
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,262,158 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,071,041
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,029,852 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,664,354

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.