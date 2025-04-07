Government Contract Update: $15M payment to VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY CO

We just received data on a $15M payment to VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY CO from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-30 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511098014!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION

Our code mapped this contract to $VLO.

$VLO Government Contracts

We have seen $787,459,857 of award payments to $VLO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$VLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $VLO stock to their portfolio, and 702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

