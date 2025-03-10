Government Contract Update: $15M payment to THE GEO GROUP, INC.

We just received data on a $15M payment to THE GEO GROUP, INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-03-05 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

HOUSING FOR DETAINEES

Our code mapped this contract to $GEO.

$GEO Government Contracts

We have seen $1,110,777,575 of award payments to $GEO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GEO Insider Trading Activity

$GEO insiders have traded $GEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD A. BRACK (EVP, CAO and Controller) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $141,400

$GEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GEO stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

