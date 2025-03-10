Government Contract Update: $15M payment to THE GEO GROUP, INC.

We just received data on a $15M payment to THE GEO GROUP, INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-03-05 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
HOUSING FOR DETAINEES
Our code mapped this contract to $GEO.
$GEO Government Contracts
We have seen $1,110,777,575 of award payments to $GEO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INTENSIVE SUPERVISION APPEARANCE PROGRAM (ISAP IV): $192,557,552
- ESTABLISH NEW TASK ORDER FOR DETENTION SERVICES AT ADELANTO: $77,135,243
- INTENSIVE SUPERVISION APPEARANCE PROGRAM (ISAP IV): $66,883,192
- NEW TASK ORDER FOR DETENTION AND TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR NORTHWEST DETENTION CENTER.: $52,525,262
- DETENTION SERVICES - SAN DIEGO: $49,351,976
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$GEO Insider Trading Activity
$GEO insiders have traded $GEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD A. BRACK (EVP, CAO and Controller) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $141,400
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GEO stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 6,702,548 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,537,293
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,483,876 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,518,850
- DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT added 1,452,400 shares (+375.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,638,152
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,422,676 shares (+202.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,806,474
- NEWBROOK CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,277,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,737,846
- BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,231,436 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,455,579
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,188,346 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,249,921
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.