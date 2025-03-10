Government Contract Update: $15M payment to AT&T ENTERPRISES, LLC

We just received data on a $15M payment to AT&T ENTERPRISES, LLC from the Department of State. This payment was made on 2025-02-25 by the Department of State. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
AWARD OF TASK ORDER ONE FOR DOMESTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS FOR THE DOS.
We have seen $985,905,656 of award payments to $T over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE DATA NETWORK SERVICES CARRIER B: $364,060,640
- CO: TELLY RENFROE AWARD OF NEW TASK ORDER BASE YEAR INITIAL FUNDING: $133,854,937
- ESTABLISH A BROAD NETWORKING AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE ENVIRONMENT TO MEET ITS NETWORK SERVICES (WIDE ...: $61,441,834
- AWARD OF TASK ORDER ONE FOR DOMESTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS FOR THE DOS.: $55,500,000
- EIS IT: TASK ORDER 1 (TO1): DATA SUPPORT SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF HUD/OCIO: $38,495,947
Members of Congress have traded $T stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
We have seen 1,196 institutional investors add shares of $T stock to their portfolio, and 1,231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 26,280,866 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $598,415,318
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 24,356,903 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,606,681
- FMR LLC removed 15,614,021 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,531,258
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 15,611,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,466,386
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 14,895,520 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,170,990
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,606,619 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $332,592,714
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 12,881,578 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,313,531
