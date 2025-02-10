Government Contract Update: $15M payment to AEROJET ROCKETDYNE OF DE, INC

We just received data on a $15M payment to AEROJET ROCKETDYNE OF DE, INC from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

IGF::OT::IGF RS-25 PRODUCTION RESTART TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY THE CONTRACTOR IN SUPPORT OF PROVIDING SIX RS-25 ENGINES MODIFIED AS NECESSARY FOR THE TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM, RECERTIFICATION OF PRODUCTION, IMPROVEMENTS IN MANUFACTURING, AND CERTIFICATION FOR FLIGHT PROGRAM.

Our code mapped this contract to $LHX.

$LHX Government Contracts

We have seen $6,544,266,561 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) sold 21,351 shares for an estimated $5,297,396

ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 17,115 shares for an estimated $4,083,875.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 591 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.