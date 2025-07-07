Government Contract Update: $150M payment to THE BOEING COMPANY

We just received data on a $150M payment to THE BOEING COMPANY from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-04-01 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
C-17 GLOBEMASTER III - TOTAL SUSTAINMENT AND MINOR DEVELOPMENT
$BA Government Contracts
We have seen $20,220,876,379 of award payments to $BA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- F-15EX LOT 5 ADVANCED PROCUREMENT: $3,725,470,357
- KC-X MODERNIZATION PROGRAM: $2,405,769,715
- CANADA AND GERMANY LOT 13 P-8A AIRCRAFT: $953,648,739
- F/A-18E AIRCRAFT: $873,467,054
- PROVIDE DEVELOPMENTAL HARDWARE AND TEST ARTICLES, AND MANUFACTURE AND ASSEMBLE ARES I UPPER STAGES. THE UPP...: $535,390,096
$BA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$BA Insider Trading Activity
$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579
- MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557.
- DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163
- JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198
- UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759
- BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019
$BA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 963 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 960 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 5,669,196 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $966,881,377
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,159,695 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $879,985,982
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,966,616 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $676,506,358
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 3,187,737 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $543,668,545
- FMR LLC added 3,079,630 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,230,896
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,688,197 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $458,471,998
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,251,777 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,040,567
