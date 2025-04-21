Government Contract Update: $14M payment to PHILLIPS 66 COMPANY

We just received data on a $14M payment to PHILLIPS 66 COMPANY from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-16 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511127592!DISTILLATE,NAVAL

Our code mapped this contract to $PSX.

$PSX Government Contracts

We have seen $417,199,510 of award payments to $PSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

$PSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of $PSX stock to their portfolio, and 827 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

