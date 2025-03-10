News & Insights

Government Contract Update: $146M payment to LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

March 10, 2025 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Quiver ContractTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a $146M payment to LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-05 by the Department of the Navy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

DUAL CAPABLE AIRCRAFT UCA AWARD

Our code mapped this contract to $LMT.

$LMT Government Contracts

We have seen $28,486,336,274 of award payments to $LMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LMT Insider Trading Activity

$LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041
  • ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506
  • HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

$LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,192 institutional investors add shares of $LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

