Government Contract Update: $145M payment to OPTUMSERVE HEALTH SERVICES, INC

We just received data on a $145M payment to OPTUMSERVE HEALTH SERVICES, INC. from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-06-05 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

FY25 Q3 EXAMS R2

Our code mapped this contract to $UNH.

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $18,778,298,393 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019

JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329

JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,572 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 2,009 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.