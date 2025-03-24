Government Contract Update: $139M payment to BELL TEXTRON INC

We just received data on a $139M payment to BELL TEXTRON INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-12-19 by the Department of the Navy. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
H-1 PBL YEAR 1 DELIVERY ORDER
We have seen $2,265,625,177 of award payments to $TXT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE FUTURE VERTICAL LIFT (FVL) FLRAA CAPABILITY SET THREE IS A PRE-MAJOR DEFENSE ACQUISITION PROGRAM (ACAT ...: $987,878,747
- METS A/C FULL RATE PRODUCTION LOT I: $416,520,622
- H-1 PBL YEAR 1 DELIVERY ORDER: $139,250,000
- 18 BEECHCRAFT AIRCRAFT FOR FLIGHT PROGRAM OPERATIONS (AJF) THE TOTAL ESTIMATED POTENTIAL VALUE (TEPV) IS ES...: $50,270,318
- PROCURE MODIFIED COMMERCIAL KING AIR 360ER AIRCRAFT - DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND: $49,944,115
$TXT insiders have traded $TXT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK S BAMFORD (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,451 shares for an estimated $543,178.
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $TXT stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,520,990 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,340,525
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,218,485 shares (+6785.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,201,917
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,167,105 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,271,861
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 731,480 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,950,905
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 645,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,376,666
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 635,387 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,600,751
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 513,006 shares (+4902.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,239,828
