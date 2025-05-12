Government Contract Update: $138M payment to L3HARRIS GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, INC

We just received data on a $138M payment to L3HARRIS GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-06 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
FOREIGN MILITARY SALE FUNDS TO PURCHASE SUPPLIES FOR AN ALLIED NATION.
Our code mapped this contract to $LHX.
$LHX Government Contracts
We have seen $6,129,447,924 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER AWARD IS TO ADD FUNDING FOR FTI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES.: $402,812,267
- IGF::OT::IGF RS-25 PRODUCTION RESTART TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY THE CONTRACTOR IN SUPPORT OF PROVIDING SIX RS-25...: $320,566,761
- ENHANCED NIGHT VISION GOGGLE - BINOCULAR PRODUCTION SYSTEMS DELIVERY ORDER 02: $262,939,031
- COUNTRY DIRECTED SOLE SOURCE ACQUISITION FOR L3HARRIS RADIOS, ACCESSORIES, AND SERVICES FOR THE COUNTRY OF ...: $234,056,440
- MANPACK FULL RATE PRODUCTION (FRP)4 COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT AWARD OF RADIO TRANSMITTERS, WARRANTIES, RELATE...: $212,562,379
$LHX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
$LHX Insider Trading Activity
$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895.
- ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,901 shares for an estimated $1,059,756.
- JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228
$LHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 646 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 656 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 903,677 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,025,199
- UBS GROUP AG added 632,242 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,947,847
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 552,821 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,247,199
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 547,913 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,215,145
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 533,828 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,253,351
- INVESCO LTD. added 522,861 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,947,211
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 511,181 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,995,295
