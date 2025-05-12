Government Contract Update: $133M payment to OSHKOSH DEFENSE LLC

We just received data on a $133M payment to OSHKOSH DEFENSE LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-04 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

UCA FOR FMTV LVAD VEHICLES

Our code mapped this contract to $OSK.

$OSK Government Contracts

We have seen $1,207,689,267 of award payments to $OSK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$OSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $OSK stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

