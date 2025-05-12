Government Contract Update: $133M payment to OSHKOSH DEFENSE LLC

We just received data on a $133M payment to OSHKOSH DEFENSE LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-04 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
UCA FOR FMTV LVAD VEHICLES
Our code mapped this contract to $OSK.
$OSK Government Contracts
We have seen $1,207,689,267 of award payments to $OSK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MTV - OY7 ORDER FOR NUMEROUS VARIANTS OF FMTV VEHICLES.: $172,078,295
- FAMILY OF HEAVY TACTICAL VEHICLE (FHTV) IV IS AN EIGHT-YEAR, FIXED PRICE INCENTIVE FIRM (FPIF) (OY1-OY5) AN...: $145,605,062
- UCA FOR FMTV LVAD VEHICLES: $133,017,596
- BUY FOR IS-ZZC - M1148A1P2, 8 TONNE TRUCKS AND CPC FOR ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES.: $88,343,789
- FAMILY OF HEAVY TACTICAL VEHICLE (FHTV) IS AN NINE-YEAR FIXED-PRICE INCENTIVE FIRM (FPIF) (OY1-OY5) AND FIR...: $37,294,162
$OSK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $OSK stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,743,712 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,048,424
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 384,141 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,520,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 363,841 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,590,363
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 339,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,285,771
- UBS GROUP AG added 280,699 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,686,053
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 273,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,968,275
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 244,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,042,073
