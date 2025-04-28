Government Contract Update: $12M payment to US FOODS INC

We just received data on a $12M payment to US FOODS INC from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-01 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EXPRESS REPORT: SUBSISTENCE PRIME VENDOR (SPV)FY2025 MARCH

Our code mapped this contract to $USFD.

$USFD Government Contracts

We have seen $473,534,413 of award payments to $USFD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$USFD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USFD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$USFD Insider Trading Activity

$USFD insiders have traded $USFD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W BULLOCK purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $284,240

$USFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $USFD stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.