Government Contract Update: $12M payment to SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

We just received data on a $12M payment to SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-04-01 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
SOFTWARE LIFE CYCLE DEVELOPMENT
We have seen $4,589,226,818 of award payments to $SAIC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE SCOPE OF THE TO IS TO PROVIDE ENTERPRISE IT SERVICES FOR THE USACE.: $393,521,360
- SOFTWARE LIFE CYCLE DEVELOPMENT: $341,771,249
- THE TASK ORDER IS FOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING AND ARCHITECTURE (LEAD INTEGRATOR).: $275,516,361
- CLOUDONE CONTINUATION CONTRACT - CLOUD SERVICES: $174,878,001
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACTION IS TO AWARD THIS TASK ORDER FOR INTEGRATED MULTI-DOMAIN COMMAND AND CONTROL (IMD...: $173,876,511
Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.
$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230
- TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.
- PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098
- BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $88,912 and 0 sales.
- VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) has made 2 purchases buying 747 shares for an estimated $81,872 and 0 sales.
- MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290
- JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446
- SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341
- HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,031,285 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,277,037
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 642,481 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,816,526
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 464,989 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,976,470
- INVESCO LTD. removed 439,643 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,143,294
- FMR LLC removed 323,532 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,164,406
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 312,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,909,341
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 179,963 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,116,264
