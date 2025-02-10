Government Contract Update: $12M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL

We just received data on a $12M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
GLOBAL OPERATIONAL SUPPORT INFORMATION INSIGHT AND THREAT GOSIIT
We have seen $3,562,737,357 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BORDER ENFORCEMENT APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT LEADING-EDGE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: $357,907,725
- CDM DEFEND GROUP A BRIDGE TASK ORDER: $264,658,020
- ENTERPRISE LEVEL IT EXPERTISE ELITE: $191,130,334
- SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES EMERGING THREATS OPERATIONS AND PLANNING SUPPORT: $163,539,328
- DIGITAL ENGINEERING AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RESEARCH, ANALYSIS, AND DEVELOPMENT FOR THE NAVY DIGITAL INT...: $150,006,087
$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114.
- JOHN S MENGUCCI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,631,787.
- J WILLIAM JR KOEGEL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 970 shares for an estimated $468,771
- GREGORY G JOHNSON sold 300 shares for an estimated $141,300
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 185,563 shares (+127.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,627,667
- FMR LLC removed 173,567 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,574,965
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 117,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,673,423
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 82,887 shares (+346.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,821,464
- EULAV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 78,999 shares (+108.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,920,335
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 71,770 shares (+91.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,212,271
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 62,388 shares (+393.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,208,495
