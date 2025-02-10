Government Contract Update: $12M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL

We just received data on a $12M payment to CACI, INC. - FEDERAL from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

GLOBAL OPERATIONAL SUPPORT INFORMATION INSIGHT AND THREAT GOSIIT

$CACI Government Contracts

We have seen $3,562,737,357 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114 .

. JOHN S MENGUCCI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,631,787 .

. J WILLIAM JR KOEGEL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 970 shares for an estimated $468,771

GREGORY G JOHNSON sold 300 shares for an estimated $141,300

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

