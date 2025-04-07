Government Contract Update: $11M payment to ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC

We just received data on a $11M payment to ACCENTURE FEDERAL SERVICES LLC from the Social Security Administration. This payment was made on 2025-04-01 by the Social Security Administration. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

DELIVERY ORDER RENEWAL OF HYPERSCIENCE LICENSES, MAINTENANCE, AND SUPPORT SERVICES.

Our code mapped this contract to $ACN.

$ACN Government Contracts

We have seen $3,339,004,501 of award payments to $ACN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ACN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ACN Insider Trading Activity

$ACN insiders have traded $ACN stock on the open market 85 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 85 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE SPELLMAN SWEET (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 28,426 shares for an estimated $10,684,913 .

. JOEL UNRUCH (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $3,480,562 .

. MANISH SHARMA (CEO-The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,311 shares for an estimated $3,112,914 .

. JOHN F WALSH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $2,768,938 .

. KATHLEEN R MCCLURE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $1,899,700 .

. RYOJI SEKIDO (Co-CEO Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $1,767,190 .

. MELISSA A BURGUM (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,177 shares for an estimated $789,660 .

. MAURO MACCHI (Chief Executive Officer-EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $726,673 .

. ANGELA BEATTY (Chief Leadership & HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,009 shares for an estimated $725,557 .

. ANGIE Y PARK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $242,753.

$ACN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,114 institutional investors add shares of $ACN stock to their portfolio, and 932 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

