Government Contract Update: $10M payment to CORECIVIC, INC

We just received data on a $10M payment to CORECIVIC, INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-04-03 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

THE PURPOSE OF THIS TASK ORDER IS TO ESTABLISH A DETENTION FACILITY WITHIN THE CALIFORNIA CITY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN SUPPORT OF THE PRESIDENT'S DECLARATION OF A NATIONAL EMERGENCY AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

$CXW Government Contracts

We have seen $313,865,101 of award payments to $CXW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $931,760 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

