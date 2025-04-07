Government Contract Update: $10M payment to CORECIVIC, INC

We just received data on a $10M payment to CORECIVIC, INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-04-03 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
THE PURPOSE OF THIS TASK ORDER IS TO ESTABLISH A DETENTION FACILITY WITHIN THE CALIFORNIA CITY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN SUPPORT OF THE PRESIDENT'S DECLARATION OF A NATIONAL EMERGENCY AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER.
Our code mapped this contract to $CXW.
$CXW Government Contracts
We have seen $313,865,101 of award payments to $CXW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FUNDS FOR NEW TASK ORDER FOR CDF SAN DIEGO, CA.: $79,231,595
- DETENTION SERVICES FOR SAN DIEGO AOR AT OTAY MESA: $46,088,897
- DETENTION SERVICES - LAS VERGAS, NV: $36,336,324
- NEW TASK ORDER (OP4) AND FUNDING FOR DETENTION AND TRANSPORTATION SERVICES AT HOUSTON CDF: $27,778,133
- T. DON HUTTO FY24 TASK ORDER: $16,536,700
$CXW Insider Trading Activity
$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501.
- DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000
- COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $931,760.
- HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065.
- ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680
- ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088
- MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200
- DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030
- ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000
- THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850
- STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466
$CXW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,105,771 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,039,461
- FMR LLC removed 1,061,838 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,084,358
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 642,470 shares (+103.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,967,297
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 636,242 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,831,901
- ABRDN PLC removed 612,800 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,322,271
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 571,219 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,418,301
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 553,336 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,029,524
