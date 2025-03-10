Government Contract Update: $10M payment to CGI FEDERAL INC.

We just received data on a $10M payment to CGI FEDERAL INC. from the General Services Administration. This payment was made on 2025-03-04 by the Federal Acquisition Service. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
EPA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT (ITED) TASK ORDER (47QFCA23F0030) AWARD FROM TASK ORDER REQUEST (47QFCA23R0032) IN SUPPORT OF THE US EPA.
$GIB Government Contracts
We have seen $1,341,808,893 of award payments to $GIB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE ONSITE MANAGEMENT, ADMINISTRATION, AND PROCESSING SUPPORT AT THREE (3) PASSPORT CE...: $151,789,888
- AWARD - TO RE-OBLIGATE FUNDS USDA DE-OBLIGATED TO: $126,500,869
- IGF::OT::IGF OPERATION OF THE TUCSON PASSPORT CENTER AND ARKANSAS PASSPORT CENTER: $89,262,778
- CDM DEFEND GROUP C BRIDGE TASK ORDER: $85,695,010
- DYNAMIC AND EVOLVING FEDERAL ENTERPRISE NETWORK DEFENSE TASK ORDER GROUP F (DEFEND F): $55,858,095
$GIB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $GIB stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,470,256 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,728,385
- FIL LTD removed 1,423,652 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,633,636
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP added 863,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,371,692
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 780,370 shares (+1190.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,310,048
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 678,431 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,166,076
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 567,868 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,079,329
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 516,235 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,434,810
