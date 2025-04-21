Government Contract Update: $10M payment to CARDINAL HEALTH 200, LLC

We just received data on a $10M payment to CARDINAL HEALTH 200, LLC from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-04-17 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

EXPRESS REPORT: MEDICAL SURGICAL PRIME VENDOR EXPENDITURES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2025

Our code mapped this contract to $CAH.

$CAH Government Contracts

We have seen $440,907,927 of award payments to $CAH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CAH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

$CAH Insider Trading Activity

$CAH insiders have traded $CAH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C. SCHERER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $432,919

$CAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 493 institutional investors add shares of $CAH stock to their portfolio, and 457 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

