Government Contract Update: $107M payment to THE BOEING COMPANY

We just received data on a $107M payment to THE BOEING COMPANY from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-26 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
ADDING CONGRESSIONAL MANDATE FOR ORDERING PERIOD 3 ADVANCED PROCUREMENT FOR CH-47F
Our code mapped this contract to $BA.
$BA Government Contracts
We have seen $19,170,021,686 of award payments to $BA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- F-15EX LOT 5 ADVANCED PROCUREMENT: $2,417,721,345
- KC-X MODERNIZATION PROGRAM: $2,402,797,823
- F/A-18E AIRCRAFT: $1,136,527,403
- CANADA AND GERMANY LOT 13 P-8A AIRCRAFT: $637,354,985
- MQ-25 EMD: $536,875,314
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$BA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $15,000 on 10/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BA Insider Trading Activity
$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759
- MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $268,530
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,065 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 1,035 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,565,130 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,578,028,010
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 12,856,512 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,275,602,624
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 12,641,715 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,237,583,555
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 10,692,787 shares (+143.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,892,623,299
- FMR LLC added 8,482,058 shares (+38.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,324,266
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,663,862 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,179,503,574
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,147,043 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,088,026,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.