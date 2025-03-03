Government Contract Update: $102M payment to NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION

We just received data on a $102M payment to NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. This payment was made on 2025-02-19 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

IGF::OT::IGF NEXTSTEP NRA AWARD. THIS NEXTSTEP CONTRACT BUILDS UPON THE SUCCESS OF COMMERCIAL ORBITAL TRANSPORTATION SERVICES SPACE ACT AGREEMENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AND AN EXISTING INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS) COMMERCIAL RESUPPLY SERVICES (CRS) CONTRACT. ORBITAL HAS SUCCESSFULLY TRANSITIONED FROM COTS TO THE CRS PROGRAM, FLYING THREE VERY SUCCESSFUL PRESSURIZED CARGO RESUPPLY MISSIONS TO THE ISS, USING THE CYGNUS SPACECRAFT. ORBITAL ALSO SUCCESSFULLY DEVELOPED SPACECRAFT FOR SOLAR SYSTEM EXPLORATION TO INCLUDE THE CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL DAWN MISSION. THIS MISSION WAS LAUNCHED IN SEPTEMBER 2007, COMPLETED ITS RENDEZVOUS MISSION AT VESTA IN JULY 2012 AND IS EN ROUTE TO CERES IN EARLY 2015. WITH SPACE AGENCY BUDGETS CONTINUING TO BE TIGHT, EXPLORATION PLANS NEED TO EMPHASIZE EVOLUTION OF EXISTING SYSTEMS, WHERE COST AND SCHEDULE IS BETTER CONTROLLED, AND DEVELOPMENT RISK REDUCED. SPECIFICALLY, ELEMENTS OF THE CURRENT ISS, INCLUDING CYGNUS, CAN BE EVOLVED TO SUPPORT MORE DISTANT SPACE DESTINATIONS. TO SUPPORT THESE ENDEAVORS, ORBITAL CONTRIBUTES TO THE DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCT IMPROVEMENT OF CYGNUS AND TO NEXTSTEP ACTIVITIES AND HAVE INVESTED IN THE COTS CRS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP ENDEAVOR. ORBITAL'S EXPLORATION AUGMENTATION MODULE (BAM) ARCHITECTURE USES A MODULAR, BUILDING BLOCK APPROACH THAT LEVERAGES THE CYGNUS SPACECRAFT TO EXPAND CISLUNAR AND LONG DURATION DEEP SPACE TRANSIT HABITATION CAPABILITIES AND TECHNOLOGIES CRITICAL TO NASAS LONG-TERM EXPLORATION GOALS. ORBITALS ARCHITECTURE CONCEPT BLENDS IN-PRODUCTION HARDWARE WITH ADAPTATION, EVOLUTION, PLANNING, AND FORWARD THINKING. CYGNUS WILL SERVE AS A MODULAR HABITAT AND TEST PLATFORM FOR QUALIFYING TECHNOLOGIES IN A DISTANT RETROGRADE ORBIT (DRO) OR IN A LOW EARTH ORBIT (LEO), EITHER WHILE ATTACHED TO THE ISS OR AS A FREE-FLYER. USING THE EXISTING, OPERATIONAL CYGNUS TO PERFORM THESE MISSIONS HAS THE ADVANTAGE OF DECREASING OVERALL DEVELOPMENT TIME AND COSTS, AND FREEING UP RESOURCES THAT WOULD BE SPENT ON DEVELOPING A SPACECRAFT TO FOCUS ON CULTIVATING MISSION ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES. THE GOAL IS TO HAVE A CYGNUS DERIVED EAM DEPLOYED IN CISLUNAR SPACE BEFORE 2020. THIS SPACECRAFT WILL BE THE FIRST BUILDING BLOCK IN SUPPORTING BOTH COMMERCIAL MARKETS AND GOVERNMENT OBJECTIVES. THE PROPOSED EFFORT FOR THIS NEXTSTEP BAA PHASE I, INVOLVES DEFINING AN EAM ARCHITECTURE AND CONCEPT OF OPERATIONS (CONOPS) THAT ADDRESSES COMMERCIAL MARKETS AND NASA EXPLORATION OBJECTIVES, TECHNOLOGY MATURATION PLANNING AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT, AND TO IDENTIFY TECHNOLOGIES THAT CAN BE IMPLEMENTED AND DEMONSTRATED IN THE ISSILEO ENVIRONMENT WITHIN THE NEXT THREE YEARS. TO MATURE HABITATION TECHNOLOGIES, THE CONTRACTOR WILL IDENTIFY STATE OF THE ART (SOA) TECHNOLOGIES ACROSS NASA TECHNOLOGY AREAS (TAS) DEFINED IN THE NASA TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP. FOCUS WILL BE ON MATURATION OF THE FOLLOWING TECHNOLOGIES ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL AND LIFE SUPPORT SYSTEMS ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING SAFETY AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND HABITATION THERMAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AUTONOMOUS HABITATION SYSTEMS NAVIGATION SYSTEMS MANAGEMENT DOCKING AND CAPTURE MECHANISMS AND DEPLOYABLE HABITATION ELEMENTS

Our code mapped this contract to $NOC.

$NOC Government Contracts

We have seen $8,306,385,000 of award payments to $NOC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,641 shares for an estimated $828,937 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $98,460.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 705 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 716 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.