Government Contract Update: $1000M payment to MCKESSON CORPORATION

We just received data on a $1000M payment to MCKESSON CORPORATION from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-01 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 MARCH
Our code mapped this contract to $MCK.
$MCK Government Contracts
We have seen $8,730,146,277 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 FEBRUARY: $1,267,218,724
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2025 MARCH: $999,993,461
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 JULY: $971,836,194
- EXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 SEPTEMBER: $953,242,300
- EXPRESS REPORTEXPRESS REPORT: PHARMACEUTICAL PRIME VENDOR (PPV)FY2024 AUGUST: $943,800,291
$MCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
$MCK Insider Trading Activity
$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825.
- LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,346 shares for an estimated $795,275.
- MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760
$MCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 754 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 775 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 610,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,044,037
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 565,132 shares (-47.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $322,074,378
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 449,307 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,379,117
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 432,901 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,714,608
- FMR LLC removed 423,400 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,299,894
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 384,205 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,962,271
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 358,322 shares (+59720.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,211,291
