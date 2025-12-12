Markets

Government Of Canada Orders Six Bombardier Global 6500 Aircraft

December 12, 2025 — 10:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Bombardier announced that the Government of Canada has purchased six Global 6500 aircraft to support worldwide utility missions, including aeromedical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and national security operations.

The order is valued at approximately $400 million U.S., based on the current list price of the Global 6500 aircraft and the cost of military modifications.

The Royal Canadian Air Force, which has operated Bombardier Challenger aircraft since 1983, will benefit from the enhanced range and capabilities of the Global 6500. Delivery of the first aircraft is expected by summer 2027.

