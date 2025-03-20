Government Acquisitions, Inc. and Telos Corporation Awarded Phase Three Contract for USAFA Wi-Fi Network Expansion

GAI and Telos awarded contract to expand USAFA Wi-Fi network, enhancing campus connectivity and digital capabilities.

ASHBURN, Va. and CINCINNATI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI), a leader in providing cutting-edge technology solutions to government agencies, alongside



Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, have announced their recent contract award for the third phase of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) Wi-Fi network expansion program, which aims to modernize campus connectivity and enhance mission-critical digital capabilities.





Under this contract, GAI and Telos will upgrade and expand USAFA’s Wi-Fi system, distributing bandwidth provided by MissionNet to end users in six locations across the academy, located in Colorado Springs, Colo.





“Telos, together with GAI, is proud to continue supporting the Air and Space Forces’ premier institution for developing the nation’s future leaders,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We are pleased to help the academy improve productivity, enable collaboration, and facilitate education and training through advanced learning environments.”





Telos successfully completed the first two phases of the USAFA Wi-Fi network expansion program under previous contracts from 2020 to 2023, serving as both a subcontractor and prime contractor, demonstrating a strong track record of commitment to enhancing the academy’s digital infrastructure.





For more information about Telos’ secure networking solutions, please visit:



www.telos.com/secure-networks



.







About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







About Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI)







Government Acquisitions, Inc. (GAI) empowers federal agencies to achieve their mission-critical goals by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and collaborative partnerships. With over three decades of expertise in delivering enterprise solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, infrastructure, analytics, automation and artificial intelligence. GAI expertly designs, deploys, and optimizes comprehensive IT solutions that drive business outcomes. From market research to steady-state operations, our trusted advisors guide customers through every stage of their digital transformation journey. #GAIisAI





To learn more, visit



https://gov-acq.com



.







