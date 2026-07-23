Q3 Macroeconomic Update: Elevated Inflation and Solid Labor Market Risk Fed Hikes

By Phil Mackintosh, Senior Vice President, Chief Economist at Nasdaq and Michael Normyle, Senior Director, Nasdaq Economic Research

Economy at a Glance

Figure 1: Key Indicators and Trends



Source: Nasdaq Economic Research

The Fed: Inflation, Employment, and Rates

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has grown increasingly concerned about inflation, as headline CPI inflation has increased to 3.5% per annum (p.a.) in June, up from 2.4% in February.

Higher energy prices due to the conflict in Iran are largely responsible for the increased inflation, although AI-related demand for software and chips also contributed.

With oil prices falling close to pre-conflict levels now that an interim deal was made, the peak in headline inflation may well be behind us. However, a return to 2% inflation isn’t likely before next spring (Figure 2, green line), according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.



Figure 2: Headline CPI Inflation Forecasted to Fall After Iran Deal



Source: Pantheon Macroeconomics

The labor market has also shown signs of improving, with the three-month average for monthly job gains in the private sector increasing from zero last August to nearly 100,000 in June (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Private Sector Monthly Job Gains On the Rise (3-Month Moving Average, ‘000s)



Source: FactSet, Nasdaq Economic Institute

All things considered—elevated inflation, an improving labor market, surprisingly resilient economic growth, and a Fed that is more focused on “price stability”—we are unlikely to see the rate cuts we were expecting earlier in the year. Currently, the market and the Fed are suggesting we will see one quarter-point hike, with chance of a second hike, before year-end (Figure 4).

Figure 4: What Will Happen to Fed Rate by Year-End?



Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Nasdaq Economic Research

What’s Driving the Economy?

Despite the Iran conflict, high oil prices, and tariffs, the U.S. economy remains surprisingly strong. That’s partly from U.S. consumer spending, spurred on by larger tax refunds from the OBBB Act.

However, there are signs of increasing headwinds. Higher inflation in the past year has slowed real wage growth (Figure 5), combined with a weaker wealth effect as home prices have leveled off.

Figure 5: Wage Growth Slows in 2026 as Inflation Spikes



Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Nasdaq Economic Research

Yet, as the consumer spending slowed, AI investment has ramped up (Figure 6). Now, AI-related capital expenditures are contributing more to real GDP growth than consumer spending.

Figure 6: AI Investment Contributing to Real GDP Growth



Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), Nasdaq Economic Institute

Going forward, AI-related investment is expected to remain a key GDP contributor, especially in the U.S., where most of the AI model development and data center is located.

What’s Driving Markets?

AI is also playing a major role in driving markets.

Capital expenditures for the five “hyperscaler” companies (AMNZ, GOOG, META, MSFT, ORCL) are projected to increase 60% p.a. to more than $775 billion in 2026, before eclipsing $900 billion in 2027 and nearing $1 trillion in 2028.

All of this spending on AI capex is resulting in a ripple effect of earnings for other technology companies, like memory chip producers. But spending on AI tokens by companies using AI is also generating real revenues for the hyperscalers themselves.

As a result, large-cap earnings growth was exceptionally strong in Q1. The Nasdaq-100® earnings grew 45% p.a. (Figure 7), notching its twelfth straight quarter of earnings growth at or above 15% p.a. More than half of that growth came from the four AI hyperscalers in the index (all but ORCL).



Figure 7: Q1 Earnings Growth by Index and Market Cap



Source: FactSet, Nasdaq Economic Research

Earnings growth was also positive for mid-cap and small-cap companies. Lower rates are reducing borrowing expenses, the earlier downtrend in inflation is controlling cost growth, and a softer labor market has eased wage pressures—all while consumer demand has remained resilient.

Across the market-cap spectrum (Figure 8), price returns this year (gold dots) have been driven mostly by earnings growth (dark blue bars) rather than higher valuations. In fact, PE valuations have actually contracted for many companies (light blue bars), especially for the AI hyperscalers.



Figure 8: Earnings Growth Driving 2026 Price Returns YTD



Source: FactSet, Nasdaq Economic Research

Treasury Yields Dislocate from Oil

In response to the Iran conflict, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose alongside oil prices. While oil prices subsequently retreated as the U.S. and Iran reached an interim peace agreement, Treasury yields have remained elevated. Now, 10-year Treasury yields are about 60 basis points higher than they were at the start of the conflict (Figure 9), as markets expect higher-for-longer Fed rates.

Figure 9: U.S. Treasury Yields Remain Elevated as Oil Falls



Source: FactSet, Nasdaq Economic Institute

The higher-for-longer rates are due partly to the energy-related inflation in the U.S., but also the AI-related inflation, which is likely to persist longer if AI hyperscaler capex projections prove true.

Hyperscalers have increasingly issued debt to fund their data center buildout. While this debt is generally investment-grade, the sheer scale of issuance may be competing with Treasuries for investor demand, boosting yields.

Long-run rates may also be pricing in potential credit risks as U.S. federal deficits continue and interest costs rise to consume around 20% of tax revenues.

5 Questions Board Members Should Ask Now

As stories proliferate of companies exhausting annual AI budgets in just a few months, how do we manage AI-related expenses while maximizing AI’s benefits? As the risk of higher-for-longer rates increases, how do we manage our interest expense more effectively than we did during 2022-2024? After two energy shocks in the last few years, and with the risk of more disruptions ahead, how can we mitigate our exposure to future energy price spikes? How do we manage the Fed’s shift away from forward guidance, as it adds to uncertainty and potentially increases market volatility? Higher-for-longer Fed rates have contributed to a stronger dollar. What does this mean for our business if dollar strength persists?

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc