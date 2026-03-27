The Digital Duty of Care for AI and Cyber Resilience

By Shaara Roman, Founder & CEO of The Silverene Group, and Coco Brown, Founder & CEO of Athena Alliance
According to findings from a Q4 2025 Nasdaq survey*, board member, executive, and governance professional respondents indicated that AI and machine learning (45%) and cybersecurity and data privacy (28%) were among the top five skills that would enhance board composition and ensure alignment to the company's strategy.
Boards have long carried responsibility for ensuring safe, equitable workplaces—not only through policy, but through systemic training, cultural expectations, and leadership accountability. Many companies also learned that that same concept of “duty of care” should be operationalized at every level of the organization, including the digital domain.
As stewards of their companies, the more effective boards are engaging deeply with those in management responsible for protecting data and providing cyber security. Cyber risks are no longer confined to Operations or IT. They are enterprise risks that fall squarely within the board’s duty of care. Two domains in particular should receive rigor applied to workplace safety: AI implementation in products, where the risk includes bias or unintended harm; and cyber and digital resilience, where the risk includes attack, disruption, or systemic failure.
The consequences of getting this wrong extend far beyond technology teams. Failures in either AI or cyber governance may impact valuation, stakeholder trust, and long-term viability and expose companies to reputational, regulatory, and operational consequences. AI and cyber governance is, therefore, central to boards’ fiduciary responsibilities. Boards should be asking whether they have the necessary governance, education, and accountability systems in place.
AI Risk Governance: Preventing Algorithmic Harm
When poorly trained, insufficiently tested, or deployed without guardrails, AI can automate harm at scale. For example, biased hiring platforms, opaque credit scoring models, and misleading personalization engines can trigger real-world consequences and regulatory scrutiny.
Systemic accountability incorporates:
- Training and Education: Equip business leaders and the broader workforce with a shared foundation in AI ethics, fairness, and impact assessment.
- Ethics Committees and Review Boards: Establish cross-functional bodies to evaluate AI models prior to launch and flag potential bias, harm, or regulatory exposure.
- Model Documentation and Traceability: Require transparent recordkeeping and reproducibility across the AI lifecycle, especially in regulated or high-stakes environments.
- M&A Diligence: Evaluate the target’s financials and the integrity and governance of their AI systems, recognizing that an inherited biased algorithm can become a reputational and legal liability.
- Board Oversight and Metrics: Review leadership’s AI risk management strategies, third-party assessments, regulatory alignment, and clear metrics and audits within board dashboards.
Cyber Resilience: Preventing Digital Collapse
The same governance discipline required to prevent algorithmic harm applies directly to cybersecurity. Ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and supply-chain breaches are persistent realities. A single point of failure can interrupt operations, erode trust, and trigger cascading liabilities.
Systemic accountability incorporates:
- Workforce-Wide Training: Embed basic cyber hygiene—such as phishing awareness, secure data practices, and password discipline—into onboarding and annual training.
- Live Simulation and Crisis Exercises: Run regular breach simulations, ransomware drills, and tabletop exercises, jointly led by security, IT, legal, communications, and business leaders.
- Third-Party Risk Management: Enforce rigorous cybersecurity standards and audits for vendors, cloud providers, and key partners, as supply chain vulnerabilities can become a brand crisis.
- M&A Diligence: Assess cybersecurity posture in every acquisition, including threat modeling and remediation history, as hidden weaknesses or unsecured data assets can alter deal value and regulatory exposure.
- Board Reporting: Request cyber risk dashboards, incident reports, and investment plans in plain language, supported by independent validation.
It is important that boards view AI and cyber oversight as intertwined. The governance instincts that protect fairness and transparency in AI also can safeguard resilience and trust in cybersecurity. Both AI-enabled attacks and automated fraud detection should be components of a shared digital-risk ecosystem.
Operationalizing Cyber Accountability
Cyber risk cannot exist in isolation—yet too often it does. According to Splunk’s 2025 CISO Report, more than 80% of CISOs now report directly to the CEO and 83% participate in board meetings, signaling greater access to top leadership, but only 29% of boards include at least one member with cybersecurity expertise, potentially leaving critical gaps in strategic understanding and governance.
Despite widespread recognition that cyber threats are among the top enterprise risks, this engagement frequently remains technical rather than strategic, with CISOs and board members struggling to align on business outcomes and long-term value creation—a disconnect noted in qualitative analysis of CISO–board dynamics in the same Splunk research.
Meanwhile, inconsistent resource support persists: the 2025 Security Budget Benchmark Report by IANS Research and Artico Search found that average cybersecurity budget growth slowed to just 4%—the lowest in five years—leading to flat or shrinking budgets for more than half of organizations’ security programs.
This combination of technical dialogue, limited board expertise in cyber, and constrained investment means that cyber risk often still gets treated as a cost center rather than a strategic lever for enterprise value—despite rising threats, regulatory scrutiny, and the clear need for integrated risk management.
This disconnect between responsibility and authority is often where governance breaks down. Boards increasingly expect CISOs to forecast and contain AI-driven, enterprise-wide threat surfaces, yet those leaders are not always given the access, mandate, or cross-functional integration required to do so effectively. If cyber and AI risks are now systemic, the CISO’s mandate should be systemic—and that integration is the sign of a modern board.
To meet the board’s duty of care in the era of AI and digital resilience, CISOs should be positioned not as the last lines of defense after something goes wrong, but as integrated operators across the business. This means giving CISOs line of sight into legal exposure, M&A diligence, vendor and supply-chain dependencies, data governance, financial impact, and workforce behavior—while holding the broader C-suite accountable alongside them. For boards, cyber risk oversight has moved beyond briefings to become a core lens through which they should evaluate strategy, investment, and brand stewardship.
AI as a Team Member
While preventing harm is a necessity, boards should also ask what it takes to unleash best-case outcomes. That requires moving beyond adopting tools to integrating intelligent teammates. Whether embedded in decision-making workflows, powering strategic insights, or automating routine processes, AI is now becoming part of the team. And like any team member, it requires role clarity, accountability, trust, and cultural integration.
However, risk persists. Deploying AI without a clear plan for human interaction can lead to resistance, confusion, or over-reliance—potentially eroding trust, stalling adoption, and undermining ROI.
Systemic accountability incorporates:
- Leadership Alignment: Ensure C-suite executives share a unified view of where AI fits in the business model, how it complements human strengths, and what success looks like.
- Workforce Readiness: Equip employees to partner with AI through upskilling, role evolution, and psychological safety to experiment and adapt.
- Team-Based Integration Plans: Onboard intelligent systems as thoughtfully as new hires, defining who owns the relationship, how impact is measured, and how blind spots are prevented.
- Adoption Metrics: Track trust, collaboration quality, and whether AI enables faster, smarter, more ethical decisions.
- Board Visibility: Monitor culture and capability indicators, including training completion, job redesign, and employee trust.
Human Performance Is Still the Differentiator
Even as AI capabilities accelerate, sustained performance advantage still depends on human judgment. Effective governance ensures that humans remain meaningfully “in the loop”—able to challenge outputs, interpret context, and uphold values as decisions become increasingly automated.
Winners in the AI era may not simply have the flashiest algorithms; they are likely the ones who design high-performing human systems around intelligent capabilities. Culture, in this context, is a performance system and strategic asset. It shapes whether teams embrace change, share insights freely, challenge poor assumptions, and cocreate value with their AI teammates. It is important that governance reflects this reality.
Boards should be asking:
- Are we building a culture that can thrive amid constant disruption?
- Where are fear, fatigue, or friction slowing transformation?
- How are we reinforcing human judgment, empathy, and ethical reflex as decisions are automated?
AI can optimize performance, but it will not define values or leadership character. That responsibility remains in human hands—and firmly under the board’s stewardship.
Elevating the Standard of Care
Just as companies evolved from passive compliance to proactive cultures on workplace safety, boards are now leading a comparable shift in how technology risk is governed. This includes:
- Cross‑functional technology‑risk education and ownership, including at the board level
- Accountability embedded in systems and incentives, not just policies
- Transparent mechanisms for reporting incidents, harm, and near‑misses
- Governance that travels with the enterprise through supply chains, partnerships, third‑party relationships, and M&A activity
These practices are increasingly viewed as the new baseline for effective governance in a digital-first world. The message is clear: Technology accountability can significantly impact the reputation of next generation responsible leadership. Just as safe culture became everyone’s job, ethical AI and digital resilience will very likely redefine corporate stewardship effectiveness within companies—and how well their boards—adapt, partner, and govern.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.