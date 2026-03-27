The Digital Duty of Care for AI and Cyber Resilience

By Shaara Roman, Founder & CEO of The Silverene Group, and Coco Brown, Founder & CEO of Athena Alliance

According to findings from a Q4 2025 Nasdaq survey*, board member, executive, and governance professional respondents indicated that AI and machine learning (45%) and cybersecurity and data privacy (28%) were among the top five skills that would enhance board composition and ensure alignment to the company's strategy.

Boards have long carried responsibility for ensuring safe, equitable workplaces—not only through policy, but through systemic training, cultural expectations, and leadership accountability. Many companies also learned that that same concept of “duty of care” should be operationalized at every level of the organization, including the digital domain.

As stewards of their companies, the more effective boards are engaging deeply with those in management responsible for protecting data and providing cyber security. Cyber risks are no longer confined to Operations or IT. They are enterprise risks that fall squarely within the board’s duty of care. Two domains in particular should receive rigor applied to workplace safety: AI implementation in products, where the risk includes bias or unintended harm; and cyber and digital resilience, where the risk includes attack, disruption, or systemic failure.

The consequences of getting this wrong extend far beyond technology teams. Failures in either AI or cyber governance may impact valuation, stakeholder trust, and long-term viability and expose companies to reputational, regulatory, and operational consequences. AI and cyber governance is, therefore, central to boards’ fiduciary responsibilities. Boards should be asking whether they have the necessary governance, education, and accountability systems in place.