Clarion Calls, Whisper Warnings, and the Signals Killing CEO Tenures



Some evenings in governance circles produce content. A few produce clarity. Tuesday night at Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management was the second kind.

Marshall Goldsmith, Byron Loflin, and Mark Thompson — three of the most credentialed governance and coaching minds working today — spent 90 minutes naming what most boards and CEOs won't say out loud: the tools we use to govern leadership transitions are not keeping pace with the velocity of leadership change itself. Moderator Sheila Bangalore drew it out of them with surgical precision, question by question. The data says so. The boardroom experience confirms it. And the framework they brought to the room gave directors something rare: a precise vocabulary for a problem they've been living without language for.

Here is what the room heard. And why every director in a public company boardroom needs to internalize it.

The boardroom doesn't fail because directors lack intelligence. It fails because smart people misclassify what they're seeing.

There's a taxonomy for this. Four categories of signal. Most boards can't reliably distinguish between them. That gap — between signal and response — is where CEO tenures collapse and organizational crises begin.



Sheila Bangalore delivering a masterclass on expert moderation.

The Reactive Burden Nobody Talks About

Start with the data. According to Russell Reynolds’ Global CEO Turnover Index, global CEO departures hit a record in 2025, up 16% over 2024. Average tenure has dropped to 7.1 years, down from 8.3 just four years ago. Extremely short tenures, defined as departures within 30 to 36 months, are up 79% year over year.

The narrative around those numbers usually lands on selection failures, board dysfunction, or strategic misalignment. Those are real. But there is a proximate cause that gets less attention.

Research by Harvard professor Nitin Nohria and Michael Porter found that CEOs spend 36% of their time reacting to unfolding events rather than proactively leading strategy. That is not a personal failing. It is structural. The operating environment has outpaced the governance architecture designed to support executives navigating it.

Thompson called this "near-constant reactivity." The reactive burden, compounded by emotional fatigue, produces what he described as "the sensation of professional unraveling." That sensation doesn't stay invisible. It surfaces in board relationships, investor confidence, and eventually tenure statistics.

Boards were designed for oversight. They weren't designed for signal triage. Most aren't equipped to help CEOs distinguish what genuinely demands a response from what only feels urgent. That is exactly the capability gap the four-signal framework addresses.



Mark Thompson walking through the Four Signals.

Mark's Four Signals

This is the ambient turbulence of running a public company. Product complaints that don't track to a pattern. Personnel friction at one level. A soft quarter in one geography. These require management attention. They don't require board-level intervention or CEO bandwidth beyond normal operating rhythm.

The failure mode isn't ignoring them. It's escalating them. When normal noise gets treated as strategic threat, it consumes executive attention that belongs somewhere else. Boards that over-index on operational detail push noise up the signal stack. The CEO absorbs that cost in distraction, in fatigue, in diminished capacity for the calls that actually matter.

Whisper Warnings

These are the hardest signals to read. They start small. They don't announce themselves. Left unexamined, they compound into crises.

Thompson was specific about the detection mechanism: it isn't data. It's people. The truth-tellers in a CEO's ecosystem. The executives with the courage to name what others won't. The board members who don't let relationship comfort suppress a hard observation.

He said it directly: "I haven't met a CEO who doesn't need truth-tellers around them who can speak with frankness, with candor, who can tell you when you need to think about something in a different way. This is perhaps the most valuable person in their C-suite."

The whisper warning doesn't self-identify. It requires an environment where candor is both possible and expected. That's not a soft cultural aspiration. It is a governance design requirement.

Byron Loflin added the board dimension: only 37% of CEOs believe their board has their back (2025 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission Report). If that is the baseline trust level, whisper warnings don't get surfaced. They get managed around, or buried, until they become something else entirely.

Clarion Calls

These are loud, sustained, and strategic. They require board-level engagement, not just executive response.

Thompson's example was AI, the kind of structural market shift that forces every company to ask a real question: is this addressable within our current business architecture? Clarion calls don't permit delay. They require board and CEO to be aligned on what the company is actually going to do, and on what pace and scale.

The failure mode with clarion calls isn't inaction. It's misidentification. When a siren song gets classified as a clarion call, the company mobilizes around a distraction. When a clarion call gets treated as normal noise, the company sleeps through a strategic transition. Both directions are costly. The cost of the second is usually terminal.

Signal classification at the clarion call level is a board function. It is not something a CEO can do well in isolation. They are too close to the operational reality to maintain the long-horizon objectivity the classification requires. That is precisely the governance value boards are positioned to provide. Most don't.

Siren Songs

These are the most dangerous signal category, specifically because they feel important.

Thompson defined them as seductive events that are political: loud, dramatic, attention-demanding, but not action-requiring. Social media pile-ons. Industry-level political noise. Activist positioning that is more theater than strategic thesis. The siren song generates urgency. It produces board discussion. It consumes CEO bandwidth. It feels like governance. It isn't.

It also carries a psychological dimension that Goldsmith named explicitly. Leaders, CEOs and directors alike, are susceptible to signals that are fundamentally about ego: opportunities that validate, attention that flatters, crises that position the leader as the central actor. When the siren song connects to someone's identity or standing, the distortion compounds.

The discipline Goldsmith has taught for decades applies precisely here. Before you respond, ask one question: is it worth it? Not am I right. Not is this real. Is engaging with this signal worth the cost of the engagement?

He described coaching J.P. Garnier at GlaxoSmithKline on exactly this discipline. Before speaking, breathe. Then ask whether this moment warrants what you're about to put into it. Garnier estimated that 50% of the time, with that discipline applied, his answer was no.

A board that can't ask that question collectively and answer it honestly will amplify siren songs indefinitely.



Byron Loflin synthesizing the fulcrum between confidence and accountability.

The Board's Own Failure Mode

Here is the governance problem that rarely gets named directly: boards don't just struggle to help CEOs read signals. Boards generate siren songs.

The data from Tuesday was stark. According to the 2025 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission Report, only 22% of CEOs report receiving effective board support to navigate today's challenges. Yet 43% of directors believe they are providing adequate support. Only 43% of CEOs say their board directors have subject-matter expertise aligned with the company's most pressing issues, compared to 63% of directors who believe they do.

That perception gap is not a communication problem. It is a structural misalignment between what boards think they're delivering and what CEOs are experiencing. Left unaddressed, it amplifies every signal misclassification. Boards that are not calibrated to their company's actual strategic terrain escalate noise, miss whisper warnings, catastrophize clarion calls, and amplify siren songs. All with good intentions. All with real cost.

Loflin's framing on trust was the sharpest synthesis of the evening: trust is the fulcrum between confidence and accountability. When balanced, the board-CEO system functions. Tip it toward overconfidence and accountability atrophies. Tip it toward excessive accountability and innovation stalls. Either way, the signal system degrades. The board loses calibration. And the CEO loses the one relationship that should be their clearest source of strategic clarity.



Ed Littlejohn, CEO and NACD Nashville Advisory Board Member working the Q&A.

What Good Looks Like

Three behaviors distinguish boards that read signals well from boards that don't.

They have built truth-teller infrastructure. The board knows which members a CEO will actually hear hard feedback from. Those people are active, not sidelined by deference or majority-room dynamics. The boardroom has a norm, articulated rather than assumed, that candor is expected and valued. This is a design decision, not a cultural accident.

They have closed the perception gap. The board has mechanisms to understand how management experiences board interactions, not just how the board experiences them. Loflin made this point with precision: when a management presenter exits the boardroom, ask how confident they felt in the board's preparedness. Ask whether the board's questions built their confidence or undermined it. That feedback loop is a governance instrument. Most boards don't use it.

They treat succession as a continuous discipline. The fastest signal misclassification in any board is treating CEO succession as a periodic governance exercise. When succession is episodic, every signal about CEO performance gets filtered through anxiety about transition readiness. That anxiety distorts judgment. Boards that maintain continuous succession, with pipeline visibility, leadership mentoring, and regular readiness assessment, make cleaner calls on every signal because the stakes of any individual call are lower. They have options. Options produce clarity.



Incredible content and exceptional networking!

The Architecture Question

The evening was called "CEO Ready: The Architecture of Public Company Leadership." The architecture framing points in two directions.

CEOs have to be architecturally ready: built to read signals, manage stakeholders, and lead with both conviction and humility. Garry Ridge, whose tenure at WD-40 Company produced a market cap expansion from $300 million to roughly $2.5 billion (SmartBrief, 2023), described culture change as a crockpot approach, not a microwave event. That is equally true of how CEOs develop signal literacy. It compounds over time, or it doesn't compound at all.

Boards carry an architectural responsibility as well. The conditions under which signal misclassification is most likely, perception gaps, low trust, episodic succession, absent truth-tellers, are structural. They don't self-correct. They require intentional governance design.

The 79% increase in short-tenure CEO departures is not primarily a CEO problem. It is a governance architecture problem. The board-CEO relationship either produces signal clarity, or it doesn't. For many public companies right now, it doesn't.

That is the work.

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