Governance, nuclear key issues in talks on EDF with EU - CGT Union

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European Commission representates have told French union members that "major issues", notably corporate governance and the price of nuclear energy, still need to be discussed between the Commission and the French government, a French CGT union official told members of parliament on Wednesday.

The French government is working on a project, called "Hercules", to ringfence EDF's nuclear arm from the rest of the power giant. Talks with the European Union have been going on for months but no agreement has been announced so far.

French trade unions have asked President Emmanuel Macron to drop the project, as they fear that a split between the EDF businesses could result in job cuts.

