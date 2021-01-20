EDF

Governance, nuclear key issues in talks on EDF with EU - CGT Union

Contributor
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

European Commission representates have told French union members that "major issues", notably corporate governance and the price of nuclear energy, still need to be discussed between the Commission and the French government, a French CGT union official told members of parliament on Wednesday.

Corrects sourcing in first paragraph

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European Commission representates have told French union members that "major issues", notably corporate governance and the price of nuclear energy, still need to be discussed between the Commission and the French government, a French CGT union official told members of parliament on Wednesday.

The French government is working on a project, called "Hercules", to ringfence EDF's nuclear arm from the rest of the power giant. Talks with the European Union have been going on for months but no agreement has been announced so far.

French trade unions have asked President Emmanuel Macron to drop the project, as they fear that a split between the EDF businesses could result in job cuts.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Writing by GV De Clercq)

((geert.declercq@tr.com; +33 1 4949 5343; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @gvdeclercq))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More