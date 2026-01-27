Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. (GOVB.OB) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.29 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $0.16 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $2.18 million from $2.01 million last year.

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.29 Mln. vs. $0.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.18 Mln vs. $2.01 Mln last year.

