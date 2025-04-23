Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. (GOVB.OB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.12 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $0.10 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.12 Mln. vs. $0.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.10 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.