Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. (GOVB.OB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.217 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $0.183 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.217 Mln. vs. $0.183 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.17 last year.

