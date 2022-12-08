GoTo's share price affected by multiple factors - president

By Yantoultra Ngui and Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The share price of Indonesian tech giant PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK has been affected by macroeconomic conditions, a free float of shares, and other factors out of the company's control, its president Patrick Cao said on Thursday.

Indonesia's biggest tech firm, which offers ride-hailing, e-commerce and financial services, has struggled with losses since it went public in April.

GoTo raised $1.1 billion from its IPO but its shares have plunged by 70% since and sank 6.5% on Thursday.

"Many of these variables are outside the control and knowledge of the company," Cao said, adding the company is confident that investors "continue to believe in the fundamentals and future growth opportunities of GoTo".

Chief Financial Officer Jacky Lo said the company's balance sheet is "sufficiently healthy" and that GoTo may divest non-core assets from its investment portfolio.

The company cut 1,300 jobs or 12% of its workforce last month.

(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.